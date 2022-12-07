What Does an AI Chatbot ‘Think’ About DeFi? We Asked ChatGPT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

What Does an AI Chatbot ‘Think’ About DeFi? We Asked ChatGPT

Sam Kessler - CoinDesk
2022-12-07 12:30

Over the past month, my Twitter feed has been inundated with all things FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. Between the apologies and interviews (why is Sam still talking?), my feed has been all fraud and no fun.

That is, until ChatGPT came along.

This article originally appeared in Valid Points, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter breaking down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

If you haven’t played around with the new chatbot from OpenAI you really should. From movie pitches to programming queries to poetry, the AI reliably spits out human-like, logical responses to nearly any prompt you throw at it. Speaking with it has me feeling like I did when I first swiped to unlock the screen of an iPhone.

It’s a funny thing, AI. Like crypto, artificial intelligence has been held up by some as a paradigm shift in how the world ticks. But unlike crypto, which has yet to yield many real-world applications beyond finance, it’s hard to push back against the AI-everything thesis. At some point – probably soon, if not already – it will be difficult to think of an industry that hasn’t been completely upended by machines that can think.

For this week’s Valid Points, I’ve asked ChatGPT to speak a little bit about the impact that AI will have on DeFi.

Am I lazy for doing this? Yes. Do I still think it's interesting? Also yes. Someone at CoinDesk had to figure out whether AI is going to take our jobs, and I’m happy to have been that someone.

The AI prompt

We offered the following prompt to ChatGPT: "Write a CoinDesk article about how AI might be used in decentralized finance." The bot returned six paragraphs. We've included the first five paragraphs verbatim.

We replaced the AI's concluding paragraph with its response to our follow-up prompt: "include risks as well as benefits." This yielded three paragraphs, which we again recorded verbatim.

The response by ChatGPT

As decentralized finance continues to grow in popularity, many are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) as a potential solution to some of the challenges facing this emerging technology.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, refers to a system of financial transactions that are performed on a blockchain network. This allows for the creation of digital assets and the creation of smart contracts, which enable the execution of financial transactions without the need for intermediaries such as banks or other financial institutions.

One potential use case for AI in DeFi is the creation of more sophisticated and intelligent trading algorithms. These algorithms could be used to analyze market trends and make more accurate predictions about the direction of asset prices, helping traders to make more informed investment decisions.

Another potential application of AI in DeFi is in the creation of more advanced and efficient lending and borrowing platforms. By using AI algorithms, these platforms could automatically assess the creditworthiness of borrowers and set appropriate interest rates, reducing the risk of defaults and making the lending process more efficient.

Additionally, AI could be used in DeFi to improve the security of smart contracts and other blockchain-based financial transactions. By using machine learning algorithms, smart contracts could be automatically monitored and audited for potential vulnerabilities, helping to prevent hacks and other security breaches.

However, there are also potential risks associated with the use of AI in DeFi. One concern is that the use of AI algorithms in trading and lending could lead to the creation of "black box" systems that are difficult to understand and regulate. This could make it difficult for regulators to monitor and control these systems, and could also create potential risks for investors and borrowers.

Another potential risk is that AI algorithms could be subject to bias or manipulation, leading to unfair or inaccurate decision-making. For example, if AI algorithms are trained on biased or incomplete data, they could make decisions that are unfair or discriminatory. This could be particularly problematic in the context of lending and credit scoring, where the use of biased algorithms could lead to discrimination against certain groups of borrowers.

Overall, while the use of AI in DeFi has the potential to bring significant benefits, it is important for developers and regulators to carefully consider and address these potential risks. By taking a cautious and responsible approach, it may be possible to harness the power of AI to improve the capabilities of decentralized finance without creating unintended consequences.

Human here again

Pretty good, huh?

It took some trial and error at the beginning, but once I crafted the magic prompt, I think ChatGPT managed to string together a relatively convincing (albeit dry) argument for how AI might be used in DeFi.

That being said, I'm not sure ChatGPT is ready to take over this newsletter just yet. The bot sounds human, but it’ll frequently manufacture facts out of thin air, and I had to weed through some pretty weird responses before landing on something fit to print (ask me about the time it wrote – incorrectly, for reasons that probably don’t need explaining – that “Alameda Research is a quantitative trading firm that uses AI to make fast and accurate trades on decentralized exchanges”).

If you are interested in reading a human take on how AI intersects with DeFi, CoinDesk has you covered. While ChatGPT covered a lot of ground in its article, it did miss some key applications, such as insurance, and key risks, including how on-chain AI could be used to manipulate markets or harm users through malicious MEV strategies.

My job is still safe, but one imagines that it won’t be long before ChatGPT is explaining – I hope with a bit more color next time – not only how AI could transform DeFi, but how it already has.

View full text