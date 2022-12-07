Three Arrow Capital's Zhu, Davies Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case

A New York judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind the collapsed crypto fund up.

“The Foreign Representatives and their agents are authorized to serve subpoenas for the production of documents and testimony upon the Founders, the Investment Managers and anyone else that might have information about Three Arrows’ affairs," bankruptcy judge Martin Glenn in a court document published on Tuesday.

The document from the Southern District of New York names as of interest founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, as well as a number of other apparently related people and companies, including Starry Night Capital, the hedge fund’s non-fungible token arm.

Liquidators for Three Arrows Capital have previously berated the founders for failing to co-operate with the bankruptcy probe, but last week confirmed they had seized $35.6 million from Singaporean bank accounts.

Lawyers for Zhu and Davies could not immediately be reached for comment.