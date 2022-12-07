LGND and Warner Music to Launch Digital Music Collectible Platform

LGND collaborates with Polygon and Warner Music.

The multi-year partnership will focus on launching a digital collectible platform.

The collaboration will also enable users to play music and digital collectibles.

LGND, an e-commerce platform developer, has formed a multi-year partnership with Polygon and Warner Music. The partnership aims at the collaborative launch of a digital collectible music platform tagged “LGND Music.”

