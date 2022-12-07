copy link
LGND and Warner Music to Launch Digital Music Collectible Platform
Vignesh Karunanidhi - Coin Edition
2022-12-07 10:20
- LGND collaborates with Polygon and Warner Music.
- The multi-year partnership will focus on launching a digital collectible platform.
- The collaboration will also enable users to play music and digital collectibles.
LGND, an e-commerce platform developer, has formed a multi-year partnership with Polygon and Warner Music. The partnership aims at the collaborative launch of a digital collectible music platform tagged “LGND Music.”
