Rally in Crypto Game Axie's AXS Token Faces Skepticism From Derivative Traders

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Rally in Crypto Game Axie's AXS Token Faces Skepticism From Derivative Traders

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-07 09:20
AXS, the native token of the blockchain-based play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, has come out of oblivion this week with a double-digit price rally.
Leverage traders appear skeptical if AXS' turnaround from 17-month lows would be long-lasting.
That's because while open interest or the dollar value locked in the number of active standard futures and perpetual futures contracts tied to AXS has increased to a three-month high of $129.70 million, funding rates remain negative, according to data source Coinglass.
Funding rates are the cost of holding bullish long and bearish short positions in the perpetual futures market. The negative rate indicates shorts are paying longs to keep their positions open, and the leverage is skewed on the bearish.
The combination of rising open interest and negative funding rates suggests an influx of new money on the bearish side, a sign of traders shorting the rally.
"With a favorable environment for alternative cryptocurrencies far away, a rise in open interest implies a higher probability of increased shorts," Griffin Ardern, volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin said.
"The continued nearly zero or negative funding fees indicate that traders have not yet shifted from their bearish sentiment," Ardern added.
Open interest in AXS futures and perpetual futures has jumped to the highest since early September. (Coinglass) (Coinglass)
AXS jumped to a three-week high of $10.40 on Monday after Axie Infinity announced plans for progressive decentralization of the game.
The decentralized strategy would focus on building an end-state where community members with meaningful contributions would play a pivotal role in decision-making progress, Axie Infinity said in the publication titled “Axie Contributor Initiative Kickoff."
"The AXS bounce is a typical event-driven move," Ardern noted, referring to Axie's announcement of the community decentralization plan.
At press time, the token changed hands at $8.4, representing a nearly 22% weekly gain.
The persistent bearish sentiment in the futures market can be attributed to the lingering FTX contagion fears and macroeconomic uncertainty that has weighed heavily over crypto prices this year.
That said, a continued rise in AXS might compel traders to reassess their commitment to the bearish trade, paving the way for a short squeeze – an extended rally fueled by the unwinding of shorts, the likes of which we have recently seen in U.S. stocks.
"Considering the current low liquidity in alternative cryptocurrencies, a short squeeze cannot be ruled out," Ardern quipped.
View full text