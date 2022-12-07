Chainlink announced via a blog post on Tuesday that the Early Access for Chainlink Staking v0.1 is now live on Ethereum mainnet. Chainlink added that this initial implementation enables community members who meet at least one of the criteria on the Early Access Eligibility List to stake up to 7,000 LINK in the limited-size v0.1 staking pool. The capped Staking pool will open to General Access tomorrow, December 8, 2022, at 12 PM ET, giving anyone the chance to stake up to an initial limit of 7,000 LINK per address, subject to the initial 25M LINK pool cap and other applicable participation requirements, Chainlink added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.