Polygon Announces A Partnership With LGND Music And Warner Music Group

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has partnered with LGND Music and Warner Music Group. The partnership will see the three entities launch a new collaborative, digital collectible platform, LGND Music.

Polygon said it would provide the infrastructure for the platform, offering music lovers lower gas fees and faster transactions in an open, permissionless & sustainable environment. With a seamless, easy-to-use on-ramp, users can buy and own music tokens, even if they’re not familiar with digital collectibles. The platform is set to launch in January 2023.