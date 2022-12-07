Zeroweb Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Web3 platform Zeroweb announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds. By integrating the Chainlink Price Feeds, Zeroweb now has access to high-quality and tamper-proof price data needed to help denominate digital asset rewards for tasks on the Zeroweb platform in USD. This ultimately creates a better user experience, as it helps give users accurate pricing information to make an informed decision on which jobs are best to take, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 2% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.025 at press time.