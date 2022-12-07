Celer’s cBridge Integrates With Circle’s New Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol

The Celer Network announced via a blog post on Tuesday that its cBridge has integrated with Circle’s new Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol. Celer Network said it is also supporting USDC transfers across the Goerli testnet and Avalanche testnet. The integration allows users and developers to send and transact in USDC natively across different blockchains. Effectively teleporting USDC from one ecosystem to another enables the maximizing of capital efficiency and the streamlining of the user experience overall, Celer Network added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 1% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01208.