Dogecoin Social Numbers Jump As Elon Musk’s Twitter Unbans Suspended Accounts

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Social Numbers Jump As Elon Musk’s Twitter Unbans Suspended Accounts

Christian Encila - Bitcoinist
2022-12-07 06:13
Dogecoin (DOGE), despite losing a little over 2% of its value over the last seven days, continues to hold its position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.
At the time of this writing, the crypto, trading at $0.1002 according to tracking from Coingecko, is sitting on a bi-weekly gain of 27%, pushing its overall valuation to $13.77 billion to rank 8th in that particular department.
Between December 4 and 5, the meme altcoin registered a 2.7% uptick in its price while its trading volume, which at one point stood at $913.01 million during the fifth day of the month, went up by an impressive 10.96%.
Interestingly, Dogecoin is enjoying a spike in terms of social dominance as Elon Musk, the new CEO Twitter and self-proclaimed “The Dogefather,” once again made a move that concerns the dog-themed asset.

Social Media Juggernaut Lifts Ban On Dogecoin-Related Accounts

It was not that long ago when the social media giant intensified its campaign to flush bots out of its platform to improve user experience.
Among those affected by this were accounts which, according DOGE’s creator Billy Markus, did nothing except to “tweet” or share memes related to the asset.
Markus, on December 5, shared a post that tagged Elon Musk and a number of Twitter accounts that pertained to the cryptocurrency and seemingly seeking answers why they were suspended (banned).
The new owner of the platform responded briefly, saying “Looking into it,” with the exchange between the two personalities gaining more than 27,000 heart-reacts and over 1,600 replies. Later on, Musk said Twitter might have been a bit too intense with its move to suspend the said accounts.
Following this development, Dogecoin responded positively as its social dominance numbers registered an uptick, from almost 3% on December 4 to 4.463% at the time of this writing.
This meant that following the move of the The Dogefather to undo the banning of several DOGE-favoring accounts on his social media platform, consistent and active discussions followed.

Will Dogecoin Be Used As Payment For Twitter?

Back in April, Musk – who is also the CEO of Tesla – pitched the idea of having DOGE be accepted as a means of payment for a Twitter Blue subscription.
When the purchase of the social media platform was completed a couple of months ago, many investors and holders of the cryptocurrency waited in full anticipation for Musk to finally turn his idea into a reality.
However, the billionaire hasn’t made any official word about it and although the idea resurfaced again today because of the “mass unbanning of accounts” done by Twitter, the crypto community remains speculative on whether or not the meme crypto will be integrated by the social media giant as a viable payment option for its services.
Meanwhile, Dogecoin seems to have ignored this significant update as it failed to initiate any kind of rally to increase its current trading price.
View full text