Ankr Will Airdrop To Compensate Damaged Users With New AnkrBNB

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ankr Will Airdrop To Compensate Damaged Users With New AnkrBNB

Foxy - Coincu
2022-12-07 04:56
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr released a statement on the progress of the aBNBc attack on Twitter and announced that it will compensate affected users and will call recovery funds to buy back additional HAY.
Regarding the progress of the Helio Protocol, Helio will be solely responsible for the bad debt of approximately $15 million caused by the attack on aBNBc. Ankr will transfer funds from a $15 million recovery fund to purchase additional HAY in the market and partner with Helio to resolve bad debts caused by this attack. Following this incident, Ankr will work closely with Helio to help the company rebuild its ecosystem.
For affected users, Ankr will take a snapshot of the addresses of users holding aBNBc and aBNBb at 08:43:18 on December 2, 2022, Beijing time (block height: 23545403) and airdrop ankrBNB to these users. The protocol will transfer funds from a $15 million recovery fund to compensate BNB liquidity providers, BNB borrowers, and HAY users during this attack.
For users who attempted to exchange aBNBc and aBNBb prior to the attack, Ankr will airdrop BNB to these affected users to ensure that they receive normal BNB. To be on the safe side, after the attack, all requests to exchange aBNBc and aBNBb will be Denied and Aborted. After the ankrBNB airdrop, those users can use ankrBNB to deposit and redeem BNB.
The protocol is also communicating and communicating with multiple Defi protocols to discuss compensation for affected users and implement a community recovery plan. It’s worth noting that there are currently third-party communities advertising and trading in the name of the new ankrBNB or aBNB. AnkrBNB has not been officially released yet, so please pay attention to the information, all official information will be prioritized and in case of being scammed.
According to previous news, 10 trillion aBNBc was minted and it is suspected that the developer’s private key was hacked and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious version, resulting in a minting vulnerability. infinitely in the aBNBc token contract.
Hacker exchanged the stolen funds for 5,500 BNB and 5.34 million USDC, or about $7 million. During this incident, an address exchanged 10 BNB for 15.5 million BUSD with the help of the vulnerability, causing Hay to move to $0.2084. This protocol previously announced that they would issue ankrBNB to aBNBc holders and buy 5 million USD in BNB to offset the LP.
View full text