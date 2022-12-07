Ankr Will Airdrop To Compensate Damaged Users With New AnkrBNB

Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr released a statement on the progress of the aBNBc attack on Twitter and announced that it will compensate affected users and will call recovery funds to buy back additional HAY.

Regarding the progress of the Helio Protocol, Helio will be solely responsible for the bad debt of approximately $15 million caused by the attack on aBNBc. Ankr will transfer funds from a $15 million recovery fund to purchase additional HAY in the market and partner with Helio to resolve bad debts caused by this attack. Following this incident, Ankr will work closely with Helio to help the company rebuild its ecosystem.

For affected users, Ankr will take a snapshot of the addresses of users holding aBNBc and aBNBb at 08:43:18 on December 2, 2022, Beijing time (block height: 23545403) and airdrop ankrBNB to these users. The protocol will transfer funds from a $15 million recovery fund to compensate BNB liquidity providers, BNB borrowers, and HAY users during this attack.

For users who attempted to exchange aBNBc and aBNBb prior to the attack, Ankr will airdrop BNB to these affected users to ensure that they receive normal BNB. To be on the safe side, after the attack, all requests to exchange aBNBc and aBNBb will be Denied and Aborted. After the ankrBNB airdrop, those users can use ankrBNB to deposit and redeem BNB.

The protocol is also communicating and communicating with multiple Defi protocols to discuss compensation for affected users and implement a community recovery plan. It’s worth noting that there are currently third-party communities advertising and trading in the name of the new ankrBNB or aBNB. AnkrBNB has not been officially released yet, so please pay attention to the information, all official information will be prioritized and in case of being scammed.

According to previous news, 10 trillion aBNBc was minted and it is suspected that the developer’s private key was hacked and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious version, resulting in a minting vulnerability. infinitely in the aBNBc token contract.

Hacker exchanged the stolen funds for 5,500 BNB and 5.34 million USDC, or about $7 million. During this incident, an address exchanged 10 BNB for 15.5 million BUSD with the help of the vulnerability, causing Hay to move to $0.2084. This protocol previously announced that they would issue ankrBNB to aBNBc holders and buy 5 million USD in BNB to offset the LP.