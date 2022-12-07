Ledger Partners With iPhone Co-creator Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ledger Partners With iPhone Co-creator Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-12-07 00:28
Ledger Partners With Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet
On December 6th, Ledger, the company behind the hardware wallets Ledger Nano S and Nano X, announced the launch of its new Ledger Stax wallet, which was developed in partnership with Tony Fadel, co-creator of the iPod and iPhone.
The new Ledger wallet has a unique and innovative design in the style of high-end Samsung cell phones. It lets users view their NFT collections even when the wallet is off.
According to Ledger, all of the improvements to the next-generation wallet were thanks to their relationship with Tony Fadell, whom they recognized as the inventor and mastermind behind Ledger Stax.
Ledger Stax (Render). Image: Twitter
Although the wallet is not yet available for sale, interested customers can go to Ledger’s website to place reservations. The Ledger Stax will go on sale at the end of March 2023 and will cost $279.
Those who purchase the wallet will be eligible for various prizes, such as a “Magnet Shell” protective case and an NFT from the Art on Ledger Stax collection created by a renowned artist in the crypto industry.

What Improvements Does Ledger Stax Offer?

In addition to being an easy-to-carry device about the size of a credit card, it allows users to store more than 500 cryptocurrencies or NFT collections. Soon, thanks to Ledger developers, users will be able to explore Web3 applications through Ledger Live.
One of the most notable improvements compared to previous wallets is the curvature of its E-Ink touchscreen, which in addition to displaying NFT collections, allows all transactions to be viewed easily by new crypto users.
As for the battery, the company assured customers that they would be able to use the Stax for weeks or even months with a single charge. This is possible because the screen is monochromatic (works in black and white) and does not consume a lot of battery resources.

A “Cool, Cute and Fun” Device For All Crypto Enthusiasts

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, noted that thanks to Tony Fadell’s uncompromising user experience-centric culture, they built an innovative and fun device while maintaining Ledger’s signature cryptographic security.
“Tony Fadell has both the circuit board and the billboard in mind when he builds a product […] With Ledger Stax we have made a device which is cool, beautiful, and fun. Together we have fused the uncompromising security and self-custody culture of Ledger, with the equally uncompromising user-experience-focused culture of Tony and his team. The result is the first true secure consumer hardware device for the revolution of value brought by blockchain technology.”
Tony Fadell, the designer of Ledger Stax and director of Build Collective, said his motivation after learning about Ledger wallets was to create a “next-generation device” that was easy to use for both expert and novice users.
“Digging into Ledger’s proven security technology and trying all the ‘best’ hardware wallets out there convinced me to build a next-gen device with Pascal, Ian and the amazing Ledger team, […] We need a user-friendly…no! A ‘user-delightful’ tool, to bring digital asset security to the rest of us, not just the geeks.”
For his part, Pascal Gauthier, president and CEO of Ledger, indicated that the new wallet will be “secure and accessible,” after highlighting its commitment to the security of its wallets, which to date have never suffered a hack despite having sold more than 5 million units.
The post Ledger Partners With iPhone Co-creator Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text