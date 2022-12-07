Ledger Partners With iPhone Co-creator Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet

Ledger Partners With Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet

On December 6th, Ledger, the company behind the hardware wallets Ledger Nano S and Nano X, announced the launch of its new Ledger Stax wallet, which was developed in partnership with Tony Fadel, co-creator of the iPod and iPhone.

The new Ledger wallet has a unique and innovative design in the style of high-end Samsung cell phones. It lets users view their NFT collections even when the wallet is off.

According to Ledger, all of the improvements to the next-generation wallet were thanks to their relationship with Tony Fadell, whom they recognized as the inventor and mastermind behind Ledger Stax.

Ledger Stax (Render). Image: Twitter

Although the wallet is not yet available for sale, interested customers can go to Ledger’s website to place reservations. The Ledger Stax will go on sale at the end of March 2023 and will cost $279.

Those who purchase the wallet will be eligible for various prizes, such as a “Magnet Shell” protective case and an NFT from the Art on Ledger Stax collection created by a renowned artist in the crypto industry.

What Improvements Does Ledger Stax Offer?

In addition to being an easy-to-carry device about the size of a credit card, it allows users to store more than 500 cryptocurrencies or NFT collections. Soon, thanks to Ledger developers, users will be able to explore Web3 applications through Ledger Live.

One of the most notable improvements compared to previous wallets is the curvature of its E-Ink touchscreen, which in addition to displaying NFT collections, allows all transactions to be viewed easily by new crypto users.

As for the battery, the company assured customers that they would be able to use the Stax for weeks or even months with a single charge. This is possible because the screen is monochromatic (works in black and white) and does not consume a lot of battery resources.

A “Cool, Cute and Fun” Device For All Crypto Enthusiasts

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, noted that thanks to Tony Fadell’s uncompromising user experience-centric culture, they built an innovative and fun device while maintaining Ledger’s signature cryptographic security.

“Tony Fadell has both the circuit board and the billboard in mind when he builds a product […] With Ledger Stax we have made a device which is cool, beautiful, and fun. Together we have fused the uncompromising security and self-custody culture of Ledger, with the equally uncompromising user-experience-focused culture of Tony and his team. The result is the first true secure consumer hardware device for the revolution of value brought by blockchain technology.”

Tony Fadell, the designer of Ledger Stax and director of Build Collective, said his motivation after learning about Ledger wallets was to create a “next-generation device” that was easy to use for both expert and novice users.

“Digging into Ledger’s proven security technology and trying all the ‘best’ hardware wallets out there convinced me to build a next-gen device with Pascal, Ian and the amazing Ledger team, […] We need a user-friendly…no! A ‘user-delightful’ tool, to bring digital asset security to the rest of us, not just the geeks.”

For his part, Pascal Gauthier, president and CEO of Ledger, indicated that the new wallet will be “secure and accessible,” after highlighting its commitment to the security of its wallets, which to date have never suffered a hack despite having sold more than 5 million units.

The post Ledger Partners With iPhone Co-creator Tony Fadell To Launch Its New ‘Stax” Crypto Wallet appeared first on CryptoPotato.