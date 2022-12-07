Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Mark Cohen as His Attorney: Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried has retained high-profile defense attorney Mark Cohen, reported Reuters on Tuesday, citing confirmation from Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick.

A partner at Cohen & Gresser, Mark Cohen is a former federal prosecutor and recently represented Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex trafficking trial.

Though not yet formally charged with any wrongdoing, Bankman-Fried is reportedly being probed by both U.S. federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his actions with respect to FTX – the failed crypto exchange he once led – and its sister company Alameda Research.

Since the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried – against what might be typical legal advice to keep one's mouth shut – has submitted to extensive questioning in numerous forums, describing his actions as leader of the exchange as possibly stupid but not criminal. The stakes, though, have been upped somewhat of late, with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) strongly suggesting that SBF appear next week before the House Committee on Financial Services, which she chairs, where he would presumably be under oath.