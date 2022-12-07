Crypto Firm Orthogonal, Victim of FTX Contagion, Now Faces Internal Dissent

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Firm Orthogonal, Victim of FTX Contagion, Now Faces Internal Dissent

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-12-07 01:22
Rifts have emerged between defaulted crypto trading firm Orthogonal Trading and its own lending unit, Orthogonal Credit, after an apparent default on some $36 million of loans on the blockchain-based lending platform Maple Finance.
On Monday, Maple said it had severed ties with Orthogonal Trading after the firm failed to make a $10 million payment that was due, triggering defaults across all of its debt within lending pools for the stablecoin USDC and wrapped ether (wETH). Maple said Orthogonal Trading had misrepresented its exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX exchange.
Now, officials with Orthogonal Credit have come forward with a Medium post claiming they were kept out of the loop on the depth of Orthogonal Trading’s financial troubles and weren’t aware of the hole in the trading book. Orthogonal Credit, which oversaw a $30 million stablecoin lending pool named Orthogonal Trading - USDC001 on Maple, was also booted from Maple’s protocol.
“We are shocked and dismayed,” Orthogonal Credit said in the statement. “We are speechless by the extent of the exposure and liquidity position of Orthogonal Trading’s book of business.”
Orthogonal Trading, in its own brief statement released late Monday, acknowledged that it was “severely impacted by the collapse of FTX” and had been “working closely with a potential strategic investor regarding fresh funding to cover all outstanding liabilities, with good progress being achieved,” but the money didn't come through in time to meet the $10 million payment due.
“This resulted in the default of this loan and subsequently the unsuccessful conclusion to the talks we were engaged in,” Orthogonal Trading wrote.
Orthogonal Credit said in the Medium post that it operated as structurally separate from the trading business. But it said the credit business was affected because the trading unit provided funds for the so-called “first-loss capital” for the Maple lending pool managed by Orthogonal Credit. This first-loss capital is supposed to be available as a form of security back-up fund – liquidated first when a borrower defaults, per Maple’s mechanism.
That first-loss capital “will become a claim” to creditors of the lending pool, according to Medium post.
“In light of this development, the Credit Team is actively seeking strategic solutions to continue to provide Credit-as-a-Service across self-custodial decentralized finance protocols,” Orthogonal Credit said.
Orthogonal Trading, which hasn’t returned CoinDesk’s requests for comment, is the latest crypto trading firm to get caught off-guard by FTX’s stunning collapse, with assets effectively stuck on the crypto exchange after a withdrawal freeze and subsequent bankruptcy filing.
View full text