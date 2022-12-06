Alchemy Releases Web3 App Store to Streamline Dapp Access

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alchemy Releases Web3 App Store to Streamline Dapp Access

Cam Thompson - CoinDesk
2022-12-06 14:00

Web3 developer platform Alchemy is rolling out a decentralized application (dapp) store, the company said Tuesday.

The marketplace aims to streamline access to decentralized applications for users and developers.

Recently, relationships between centralized entities and Web3 technologies haven’t been very productive. Last week, Coinbase halted mobile NFT transfers due to Apple’s app store demanding 30% of the gas fees associated with transfers.

Jason Shah, head of growth at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that while its appstore is centralized, it's not a monetized product, and aims to provide free access to Web3-curious users and developers eager to put their technologies to use for an audience.

“We are all about getting free resources to the community that we think can grow with it,” said Shah. “Again, we’ve built ways into the system to have the community actually shape it.”

Shah told CoinDesk that while other marketplaces may be motivated by earning royalties, Alchemy is motivated to onboard users new to Web3 by providing an organized, accessible marketplace.

Oftentimes, Web3 products are fragmented, meaning dapps are scattered across different websites and protocols, which can reduce users’ trust when using blockchain technologies.

“We wanted to really step in and help provide an open, community-oriented product while still providing a kind of clarity and trust to consumers,” said Shah. “If we believe in the future of Web3, we really need to make it really simple for [users] to get the word out there, and educate consumers about the benefits that they provide.”

As Alchemy noted in its Q3 report, Web3 developers are still building applications, and Alchemy continues to develop technologies as well. Last month, it released Smartmint, a product to help developers keep out bad actors in NFT mints. In September, the firm raised $12 million for a new venture capital fund.

View full text