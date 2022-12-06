Bitcoin's Stagnant Crypto Dominance Points to Investor Exodus After FTX Bankruptcy

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin's Stagnant Crypto Dominance Points to Investor Exodus After FTX Bankruptcy

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-06 08:56
There is plenty of fear in the crypto market since Sam Bankman Fried's digital assets exchange, FTX, went bust, so much so that digital assets have decoupled from the risk revival in traditional markets.
Yet bitcoin's (BTC) dominance rate or the top cryptocurrency's share in the total crypto market has held steady at around 40%, contradicting its record of rising sharply during times of stress.
According to observers, the stagnant dominance rate represents several developments, including an exodus of investors from the market.
"BTC has not outperformed the downside in recent months, so investors no longer view it as a safe haven," Wes Hansen, director of trading and operations at crypto fund Arca, said in an email.
"More broadly, the events of November 2022 have shaken the confidence of a lot of investors in this space. In prior cycles, investors would move into BTC to protect the downside when the market fell off. But because of the size of this year's scandals and their far-reaching impacts, a lot of investors aren't moving to BTC because they're just leaving the space entirely," Hansen added.
The collapse of FTX, which had its tentacles in every nook and corner of the crypto market, has been the biggest in string of big crypto-related failures this year and brought down several funds, including crypto lender BlockFi.
Bitcoin has the most liquidity and is the least volatile of all cryptocurrencies, except stablecoins. Therefore, crypto investors have tended to move money into BTC when feeling less confident about the overall market condition.
Investors sought shelter in bitcoin in the first half of this year as the Fed's hawkish turn and Terra's implosion lead to a crash in the broader crypto market. The safe haven bid for bitcoin lifted its dominance rate from 39% to 48%. A similar bump was seen during the market swoon of May and June 2021. and during the 2018 bear market.
However, they are not doing so this time and moving to cash. Per Hansen, registered investment advisors (RIAs) are the largest group of defectors from the crypto market at this point.
BTC's dominance surged early this year as the Fed tightening and Terra's collapse weighed over the crypto market. (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Crypto market is maturing

Holding stablecoins – cryptocurrencies with values pegged to an external reference like the U.S. dollar – is a better option for investors right now, according to Richard Rosenblum, the co-founder of the crypto trading firm and liquidity provider GSR.
"There are many risks, including from macro markets and the risk perceived in holding crypto on an exchange, post-FTX. Moving to stablecoins is a most defensive posture, vs. moving into BTC, which is still a volatile asset in the end," Rosenblum told CoinDesk when asked if stablecoins have replaced BTC as crypto market safe-havens.
Rosenblum, however, cautioned against reading too much into the dominance rate, as people leaving the market amid a prolonged price swoon is normal and does not necessarily imply the end of the world.
"It is an oversimplification to look at dominance in itself as a metric. It had more meaning in 2017 or 2018. Now there are a lot more components, both in crypto and how other asset classes and events impact the space," he said.
Bitcoin no longer represents a major chunk of development happening in the crypto industry as it did in 2018 and before. Exactly four years ago, during the peak of the 2018 bear market, bitcoin's share in the total crypto market was 59.4% versus 40% at press time.
Noelle Acheson, author of the popular "Crypto Is Macro Now" newsletter, voiced a similar opinion in a note sent to subscribers over the weekend.
"It's possible that BTC has not outperformed other crypto assets because, rather than rotate into relative safety, investors have largely left the market," Acheson said.
Acheson added that the strange behavior of the bitcoin's dominance rate during the ongoing market turmoil tells us that the market composition has changed for the good.
"Bitcoin is still the anchor asset, by a widest margin, but the volatility of its protagonism is weakening. This is a sign of maturing asset class. That this should become apparent during one of the darkest times is cause for hope," Acheson noted.
View full text