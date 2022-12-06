Crypto Lender Celsius Wins Approval To Extend Exclusivity Periods Till 2023

Crypto lender Celsius wins approval on extension for its Exclusivity Periods till February 2023.

The company is also seeking a motion to enable Stablecoin sales.

Court approved Celsius’ request to pay non-executive employees their bonuses to retain staff during efforts to exit bankruptcy.

Today, cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius posted a series of Twitter threads discussing updates on court hearings in relation to their bankruptcy filings. After participating in two hearings, Celsius is now focusing on discussing “key matters” with important stakeholders.

