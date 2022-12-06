LAND Owners Can Rent Out Their LAND Rights In Decentraland’s Marketplace

Decentraland informed its community members via Twitter on Monday that LAND owners can now rent out the rights to their LANDs in the Decentraland marketplace. Decentraland said the new Renting System allows LAND Owners and Tenants to Rent LAND in a secure and trustless way by using a combination of signatures that are stored in a server handled by the Decentraland Foundation (off-chain) and Ethereum transactions (on-chain).

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. One of the main features of the platform is the ability to purchase land in its virtual reality & build on it.