Borderless Blockchain Alliance And Chainlink Labs Become Channel Partners

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that Borderless Blockchain Alliance (BBA) has partnered with Chainlink Labs to drive Web3 adoption across the globe in a manner that helps give all users equitable access. By partnering with Chainlink Labs, BBA said it could better support its community with the services they need to build more advanced and secure solutions, ultimately driving the growth and adoption of Web3.

Thanks to this partnership, Chainlink Labs will provide the best-in-class resources and technical support to ensure that BBA students have the highest-quality information possible. As students progress, Chainlink Labs is also able to help provide pathways for students to become Web3 startup founders or join established projects in the ecosystem.