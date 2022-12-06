WigoSwap Integrates Multiple Chainlink Services On Fantom

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that the DeFi platform, WigoSwap, has integrated Chainlink Automation and Chainlink Price Feeds into our on-chain Prediction mini-game on Fantom mainnet. WigoSwap is also integrating Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to help underpin their upcoming Lottery feature with a transparent source of randomness. Furthermore, WigoSwap is leveraging Chainlink Automation to help securely and cost-efficiently trigger rounds in its on-chain Prediction mini-game

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.275 at press time.