Silvergate CEO Sends Public Letter Reassurance Investors During Crisis

Silvergate Bank, which serves fintech and cryptocurrency customers such as bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its sibling hedge fund Alameda Research, released a statement from its CEO, Alan Lane, to reassure shareholders about its due diligence methods, risk management, and reserves.

Lane stated that upon accepting wires intended for Alameda, the lender followed all applicable regulatory processes.

According to Lane, any suspected illegal behavior was examined and, if necessary, disclosed as such, as required by both the bank’s internal processes and legislation.

“Silvergate conducted significant due diligence on FTX and its related entities, including Alameda Research, both during the onboarding process and through ongoing monitoring, in accordance with our risk management policies and procedures and the requirements outlined above.”

Customers continue to have access to their US dollar deposits when they need them, according to the bank’s CEO, and the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) has continued to operate uninterrupted throughout this period.

“I’m proud that all of our customers continue to have access to their U.S. dollar deposits when they need them and that the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) has continued to operate uninterrupted throughout this period,” said the CEO.

While Silvergate does not appear to be a creditor of FTX, it does have a substantial deposit relationship with the now-defunct exchange. One month earlier, the bank stated that FTX deposits accounted for approximately 10% of its $11.9 billion in digital asset deposits.

Lane also affirms that Silvergate’s assets have adequate liquidity for customer requirements: