The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is allegedly being surreptitiously controlled by Ripple, according to a conspiracy theory created by ChatGPT, an AI tool. This claim has been refuted by Ripple’s chief technology officer.

In response to inquiries about the decentralization of Ripple’s XRP Ledger, the ChatGPT bot reportedly said that while anyone could participate in the governance of the blockchain, Ripple has “ultimate control” over XRPL, according to a Dec. 3 Twitter thread by user Stefan Huber.

Something like this has to make us aware of the danger that comes with artificial intelligence. The basic data with which OpenAI is trained is not checked for correctness and so a demonstrably false narratives suddenly become somehow consensus. @JoelKatz @HammerToe @WietseWind pic.twitter.com/qf5jJbtV4p — stefan huber (@Leerzeit) December 3, 2022

The AI said that Ripple may have “abilities that are not completely exposed in the public source code” when asked how this is feasible without the consensus of participants and its publicly-available code.

XRPL’s “ultimate decision-making power” reportedly “still remains with Ripple Labs” at one time, and the business might make adjustments “even if those changes do not have the backing of the supermajority of network participants,” according to the AI.

It also stated that Bitcoin was “really decentralized” in comparison to the XRPL.

The bot’s logic, according to Ripple CTO David Schwartz, should be questioned because, he claims, Ripple may use it to covertly manage the Bitcoin network since it is impossible to tell from the code.

It's like arguing with a Bitcoin Maxi. The AI argues that Ripple can enforce this with a technical feature that is not publicly avaiable. When asked that the protocol is open source, the AI dodges the question and says that it doesn't matter, the function is not public. pic.twitter.com/BbndOjcBSp — stefan huber (@Leerzeit) December 3, 2022

In the course of the interaction, the bot was also shown to contradict itself, claiming that the main benefit of using “a distributed ledger like the [XRPL] is to enable secure and efficient transactions without the need for a central authority,” despite having previously claimed that the XRPL is centralized in management.

ChatGPT is a chatbot tool built by AI research company OpenAI which is designed to interact “in a conversational way” and answer questions about almost anything a user asks. It can even complete some tasks such as creating and testing smart contracts.

The AI was trained on “vast amounts of data from the internet written by humans, including conversations” according to OpenAI and warned because of this some of the bot’s reponses can be “inaccurate, untruthful, and otherwise misleading at times.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said upon its release on Nov. 30 that its “an early demo” and is “very much a research release.” The tool has already seen over one million users according to a Dec. 5 tweet by Altman.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin also weighed in on the AI chatbot in a Dec. 4 tweet saying the idea that AI “will be free from human biases has probably died the hardest.”