GameStop Blockchain Wallet Team Is Severely Affected Due To Massive Layoffs

Due to market influences, game retailer GameStop is starting to lay off employees and its blockchain wallet team has been severely impacted. At least six software engineers have claimed to have been fired.

According to Axios, a massive layoff began at GameStop from a source familiar with the matter and multiple LinkedIn posts from people claiming to be affected.

Its blockchain wallet building team has been hit hard. After announcing the layoffs, at least six software engineers announced on LinkedIn that they had been fired. It is not yet possible to confirm the exact size of this layoff.

As the data shows, GameStop stock is trading above $25, 500% above its price as it enters the reddit-powered boom in 2021.

The game giant also previously announced a round of layoffs after firing its CFO in July.

According to previous news, GameStop launched the its Wallet browser plug-in wallet in May of this year and launched the NFT market in July. It is known that GameStop’s Q3 financial report is expected to be published on December 7th.