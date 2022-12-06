Chainlink ‘Smart Money’ Might Be Pulling LINK Tokens Off Exchanges to Stake Them

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chainlink ‘Smart Money’ Might Be Pulling LINK Tokens Off Exchanges to Stake Them

Sage D. Young - CoinDesk
2022-12-06 01:32

Chainlink, the crypto oracle project that specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols, is set to allow early access for qualifying users to stake LINK tokens starting Tuesday.

According to a Chainlink web post, “Staking provides Chainlink ecosystem participants with the opportunity to earn rewards for increasing the security guarantees and user assurances of oracle services by backing them with staked LINK tokens.”

Nansen, a blockchain analysis firm, said wallets identified as “smart money” have been taking LINK tokens down from crypto exchanges – possibly an indication that users might be planning to stake them.

The price of LINK is up 28% in the past two weeks, from $5.60 to $7.19 at time of writing.

Early access to Chainlink Staking v0.1 opens on Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET, while general access is available Dec. 8.

According to a Chainlink blog post, “Chainlink Staking v0.1 will initially be capped at 25M LINK, with plans to scale up to 75M LINK overtime.”

“Smart Money” net flow to exchanges for LINK in the past seven days is down nearly 67,000 tokens (worth $486,000), which means LINK withdrawals exceed deposits, according to Nansen.

Nansen considers a wallet to be “smart money” if it is “historically profitable,” meaning it meets at least one of several conditions, including: making at least $100,000 by providing liquidity to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, SushiSwap and Uniwap, excluding so-called impermanent losses; having at least more than or equal to five times in realized profits on multiple non-fungible token (NFT) collections that were minted in the last 60 months or having made multiple trades on decentralized exchanges in a single transaction that are profitable.

The number of LINK holdings on the Binance exchange has dropped by 7.1 million tokens over the period. The Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX, Coinbase and Gemini exchanges' combined balance of LINK decreased by roughly 951,000 tokens.

Among all wallets, LINK had a large negative outflow from exchanges of roughly $38.9 million in the past seven days.

Investors sometimes transfer coins out of centralized exchanges when they intend to custody their coins themselves for security and long-term holding.

Additionally, 12,731 fresh LINK wallets have been funded in the last 15 days with $261.3 million of inflows, according to Nansen.

Some 50 addresses collected by on-chain researcher Lookonchain received 14.3 million LINK, worth $107.6 million, over the past 12 days from Binance.

One particular smart money whale (0xC54) sent 7,000 LINK tokens to 65 different wallet addresses for a total of 455,000 LINK, worth $3.4 million, according to Lookonchain.

Lookonchain says 0xC54 “seems to be preparing for staking” because community members who are eligible for early access into Chainlink’s v0.1 staking pool will be able to stake a maximum of 7,000 LINK per address.

View full text