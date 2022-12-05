Morgan Stanley Downgraded Silvergate Capital

Morgan Stanley has downgraded Silvergate Capital, becoming one of the first major Wall Street firms to express a firmly pessimistic opinion of the “crypto bank,” which has been a darling of analysts despite significant stock price losses, according to a CNBC report.

According to the analysts, Silvergate is facing significant uncertainty about deposit flows in the near term, with digital deposits down 60% so far in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

As clients remove their deposits, the bank’s net interest margins, and net interest income are under pressure because it must fund withdrawals through securities sales and more expensive wholesale borrowing.

The Wall Street bank’s team, led by analyst Manan Gosalia, reduced Silvergate’s shares to underweight from equal weight but maintained its price objective of $24.

According to Morgan’s statement, the fall of FTX may lead to litigation and headline risk throughout the crypto sector.

Previously, Bank of America also announced the downgrade of Coinbase from buy to neutral.