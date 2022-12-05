He Put a Magnifying Glass on Terra and It Went Up in Flames

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

He Put a Magnifying Glass on Terra and It Went Up in Flames

Sam Reynolds - CoinDesk
2022-12-05 13:29
In no other industry but crypto can “one dude in his room” move markets. Such is the story of FatManTerra in 2022, who put Do Kwon’s Terraform Labs under a microscope until it ignited into a flaming mess, precipitating crypto winter.
FatManTerra isn’t doxxed; in internet parlance this means having your true identity uncovered – or revealing it yourself – and in interviews such as with Laura Shin on her ”Unchained” podcast he used a voice changer in addition to keeping his camera off.
But for someone who’s just a dude in his room, as he said in an interview with Fortune, he sure gets the attention of crypto stakeholders. FatManTerra got his start on the Terra Research Forum, a discussion board for all things related to the Terra protocol (which powers the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD). Then he opened an account on Twitter with the same handle. While at first FatManTerra’s tweets were lost in the ether, acknowledged but not turned into market-moving action, his continued criticisms eventually got the attention of whistleblowers, who began to share more evidence with him. A perpetual-motion machine started. More and more scoops began coming in, and the criticisms of Terra’s financial engineering grew louder.
And then it all collapsed. The financial engineering Do Kwon created could not withstand the beginning of the bear market, and in early May the wheels came off the $60 billion UST/LUNA ecosystem.
Since then, FatManTerra has been a close monitor of Do Kwon, amplifying research on how he and associates drained the protocol and Luna Foundation Guard of funds as they knew the house of cards was collapsing. Law enforcement can move slowly, and might not have the expertise in on-chain research. FatManTerra found it in a place it can be easily seen.
Among the powerful people in FatManTerra’s audience were Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who is said to have started an investigation based on FatManTerra’s tweets. Now Zhao regularly responds to his tweets, though FatManTerra criticized Binance and Binance.US in a May tweet thread for keeping the details of the relationship opaque.
Though the mantle of Public Enemy Number One has passed onto Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX, Do Kwon engineered the man-made disaster that precipitated the crypto bear market in May. It’s been an exhausting several months of vigilance.
“Once Do Kwon is brought to justice and there is some sort of satisfying resolution to all of this, I’m definitely going to be posting much less and focus on real-life stuff,” FatManTerra told Fortune. “I need to return to the real world.”
That may take some time longer, however. FatManTerra’s real name is on one of the Terra class-action lawsuits. We just don’t know which one.
View full text