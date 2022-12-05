First Mover Americas: Axie Infinity's Token Takes Off

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Americas: Axie Infinity's Token Takes Off

Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-12-05 13:34
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 878.59 +17.0 ▲ 2.0% Bitcoin (BTC) $17,253 +295.1 ▲ 1.7% Ethereum (ETH) $1,290 +33.3 ▲ 2.6% S&P 500 futures 4,055.00 −20.5 ▼ 0.5% FTSE 100 7,568.83 +12.6 ▲ 0.2% Treasury Yield 10 Years 3.51% ▼ 0.0 BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

Top Stories

Metaverse- and non-fungible token (NFTs)-focused tokens are surging, with Axie Infinity’s AXS leading the way. The play-to-earn game’s token, AXS, has surged 20% over the past 24 hours. AXS’ jump comes along with an increase in sales volume over the past 24 hours, according to data from CryptoSlam. Axie also announced Monday that it has selected a team of 700 community members to help build out the future of Axie Infinity. The Sandbox’s SAND token has also posted a large gain, up 7% on the day.
Genesis creditor groups’ loans total $1.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. In addition to the previously reported group of Gemini customers owed $900 million through its Gemini’s Earn program, which is tied to Genesis, a second group of assorted Genesis creditors, with loans also amounting to $900 million, is being represented by law firm Proskauer Rose, a second source told CoinDesk. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group.
Crypto exchange Bybit is the latest company to announce layoffs amid the crypto winter. The exchange will implement another round of job cuts as it tries to refocus its operations amid a "deepening bear market," CEO Ben Zhou announced on Sunday in a Twitter post. The layoffs will affect 30% of staff. Bybit previously announced layoffs in June. Australian crypto exchange Swyftx also announced on Monday it has cut 90 jobs, citing the crypto downturn.

Chart of the Day

  • The chart shows CHZ, the native cryptocurrency of Chiliz blockchain that powers the largest sports fan token creator platform Socios.com, has declined over 35% since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20.
  • The pullback is typical of a "buy the rumor, sell the news" trade.
  • CHZ rallied sharply in the lead-up to the World Cup, defying broader market weakness as soccer fans poured money into the fan tokens.

Trending Posts

  • Crypto Derivatives DEXs Reposition for Life After FTX
  • Bank of America Say Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto
  • Three Arrows Capital Liquidators Seize $35.6M From Singaporean Banks
View full text