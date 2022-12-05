copy link
‘Bitcoin Is a Shining City in Cyberspace’: Founder of MicroStrategy
Chryzano Ariston - Coin Edition
2022-12-05 09:05
- Founder of Microstrategy tweets, “Bitcoin is a shining city in cyberspace.”
- The BTC proponent says that no force on earth can stop BTC when the time comes.
- BTC’s bullish flags have been followed by sideways movement.
Founder and Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, tweeted that Bitcoin is a shining city in cyberspace. However, this is not the first time that Saylor, the BTC proponent, shared positive thoughts about BTC and its ability to regain its lost value.
#Bitcoin is a Shining City in Cyberspace. pic.twitter.com/GnIrsnTBBU
— Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 4, 2022
