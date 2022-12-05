ChatGPT composed a poem describing DOGE as a legitimate asset for global payment.

Billionaire owner of Twitter funded OpenAI, the non-profit team behind ChatGPT.

Crypto traders bought and sold over $670 million worth of DOGE in the last 24 hours.

Over the weekend, ChatGPT, the latest chatbot from the Elon Musk-founded OpenAI Foundation, took the crypto community by storm with its writing ability. Twitter verified user Slashdot took a shot by asking it to compose a poem about the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE).

The meme token received plaudits from the AI-powered solution, describing it as a force to be reckoned with and a legitimate asset for facilitating cross-border transactions. The poem read in part:

Dogecoin is not just a novelty; it’s a legitimate form of currency used by many to transact and facilitate transactions and payments with ease and speed, making it a valuable asset in the world of finance indeed.

While the crypto community praised the legendary writing proficiency of ChatGPT, some of the things it attributed to the meme coin are false. According to a research paper by OriginStamp, Dogecoin, the eighth-largest crypto by market capitalization, has no real-world utility to back its value and the asset solely rests on speculation.

