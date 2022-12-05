copy link
20 Projects Integrated Five Chainlink Services Last Week
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-05 08:03
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 20 projects adopted five of its services last week. The projects were spread across seven major blockchains, including BNBChain, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Fantom, Ethereum, and Polygon.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.
