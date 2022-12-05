Nuon Finance Joins the Chainlink BUILD Program

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Friday that Nuon Finance is joining the Chainlink BUILD program. Through BUILD, Nuon Finance aims to accelerate the adoption of the Nuon flatcoin, an innovative cryptocurrency pegged to the cost of living.

Nuon Finance said it would receive enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-leading oracle services, as well as technical support. In return, Nuon will incentivize staking in the Chainlink ecosystem, which will strengthen the security of the network through greater decentralization.