Polygon Announces a Partnership with Flipkart

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Friday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Flipkart, one of India’s leading digital commerce entities. The partnership will lead to the development of the Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence.

The Centre will focus on research and development for e-commerce in Web3 and the metaverse, exploring the next iteration of shopping and being online. Via the partnership, Flipkart is committed to exploring the ways Web3 will redefine the future of commerce, consumption, and value creation, and transform the shopping experiences for millions of users.