Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to Acquire Celsius' GK8 in Bankruptcy Garage Sale

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital to Acquire Celsius' GK8 in Bankruptcy Garage Sale

Stephen Katte - Cointelegraph
2022-12-05 05:41

Mike Novogratz-led investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings has won the bidding to buy GK8, an institutional digital asset self-custody platform owned by Celsius Network — pending court approvals and certain closing conditions.

According to a Dec. 2 blog post from GK8 and a press release from Galaxy, if the acquisition goes ahead, Galaxy will acquire the platform's nearly 40-strong team as part of the deal including cryptographers and blockchain engineers and the GK8's team office in Tel Aviv.

GK8 is a self-custody platform for managing blockchain-based assets which offers custody, staking, DeFi, NFT support, tokenization and trading.

The team behind the platform claims it can run secure blockchain transactions without being connected to the internet, severely reducing the risks of hacks.

Celsius acquired GK8 in 2021 for $115 million, though Galaxy has not disclosed how much it offered for the firm.

Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy called the acquisition a “crucial cornerstone in our effort to create a truly full-service financial platform for digital assets.”

"Adding GK8 to our prime offering at this pivotal moment for our industry also highlights our continued willingness to take advantage of strategic opportunities to grow Galaxy in a sustainable manner," he added.

Galaxy intends to support GK8's ongoing operations while utilizing its technology to develop its trading platform GalaxyOne it said.

GK8 founders, including CEO Lior Lamesh and CTO Shahar Shamai, are expected to stay with the company and lead Galaxy's new custodial business.

"With the backing of Galaxy, we aim to introduce new and exciting offerings to the industry that showcase a combination of Galaxy's best-in-class services and GK8's cryptography, security, and unparalleled R&D skills," Lamesh said.

Celsius has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jul. 13, discussing plans to sell some of its assets.

In the court filing, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky indicated the company could sell Bitcoin (BTC) mined by its mining operation to help repay at least one of its loans and provide revenue for the company in the future.

While in a Sept. 15 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Celsius asked for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings.

Galaxy Digital was recently named in a $100 million lawsuit by institutional crypto custodian service and wallet operator BitGo for dropping its plans to acquire the firm. 

Galaxy terminated the May, 2021 agreement to acquire the firm on Aug. 15, 2022, citing a breach of contract by BitGo when it allegedly failed to deliver audited financial statements by July 31, 2022. 

BitGo then revealed in Sept. 13 post that it was seeking more than $100 million in damages, accusing Galaxy of “improper repudiation” and “intentional breach” of its acquisition agreement with BitGo.

View full text