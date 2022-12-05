Over 95% Of ApeCoin DAO Votes Against Apeverse Project

On December 5, the Snapshot page shows that the ApeCoin DAO community has launched a new proposal AIP-123 to vote called Apeverse, but the proposal was rejected by more than 95% of the community votes.

The proposal intends to build an APE ecosystem website called Apeverse to deliver ApeCoin holders relevant information in a timely manner. The purpose of Apeverse is to expand the functionality of ApeCoin, provide insightful knowledge about the Ape environment, and foster a vibrant community of APE holders. Besides, Apeverse will also integrate payment and membership systems.

As the statement, the website will support multiple languages, initially supporting English, Chinese, Japanese and Korean due to linguistic and geographic limitations, and will also assist in the sales of derivative products of the ApeCoin payment system.

Although most of the community voted against the investment proposal, there are some approvals were made with explanations.

Long believed that no project can truly scale without being multi-lingual. Have directly witnessed constricted growth in other projects, and have privately discussed BAYC within this risk vector. The one project I’ve seen try to capture this out of the gate is 0xThulu, hosting spaces in different languages and so forth. No comments on specifics right now other than: this is an important initiative. Marklar

In terms of expense, the site costs $164,000 for the first year. So far, the vote in favor of Apeverse has stood at 3.82% while the vote against has been 96.18%, and it will be closed on December 8.