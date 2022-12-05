Three Arrows Capital Liquidator Accuses Founders Of Refusal To Cooperate Asset Recovery

The Three Arrows Capital liquidator accused the company’s founder of refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, which impeded the company’s ability to repay its creditors. The allegation also said Kyle Davies and Su Zhu were more interested in restoring their reputations than helping their company’s creditors.

Liquidation firm attorney Adam Glodberg said last Friday in New York bankruptcy court that the founders of collapsed cryptocurrency firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) are refusing to cooperate with investors. attempt to recover their assets.

The lawyer’s allegation also said Kyle Davies and Su Zhu were more interested in restoring their reputations than helping their company’s creditors. Davies conducted a recent interview to blame the recently bankrupt crypto company FTX for their downfall by “hunting positions” and “crashing the price of crypto Luna.”

In response to the above information, on December 3, Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, said the liquidator had declined to constructive contact and hoped to have an open dialogue with creditors.

Months went by, with cash in the bank account, the property was sold to a minimum and still no payments were made to creditors. And call, open dialogue with all creditors to find a better direction.