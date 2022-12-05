Helio Protocol Repurchase And Burn HAY To Recover Peg

On December 5th, Helio Protocol updated the latest progress of the HAY re-pegging plan, stating that the team has started the process of recovery, and the plan is expected to be completed before December 6.

Previously, after the attack on Ankr’s aBNBc token On December 2, the exploited address exchanged 10 trillion aBNB tokens for 5,500 BNB and 5.34 million USDC (a total of about $7 million), leading to a decrease in HAY to $0.2084. Helio Protocol stated the following day that Ankr may bear the bad debts caused by the hacker attack.

1/ The team at Helio Protocol is aware of the situation and we are closely working with @Ankr to manage the situation and to support our community during this difficult time. — Helio Protocol ($HAY) (@Helio_Money) December 2, 2022

Subsequently, Helio Protocol announced on December 5 that it has already started its peg recovery process for HAY. The team will repurchase the excess HAY in the market and send it to the burn address to make HAY re-pegged being close to $1 mark.

1/ Dear Helio #Guardians, the team understands that the past few days have been extremely difficult.As the situation is changing and dynamic, we would like to provide an update on our plan to recover the peg. — Helio Protocol ($HAY) (@Helio_Money) December 4, 2022

In addition, Helio Protocol also committed to using its current and future revenues to cover any remaining bad debts. Moreover, Helio Protocol emphasized transparency once more and promised to provide regular updates as it concluded the update. The HAY’s price has recovered to $0.8958 at the press time according to Coinmarketcap.