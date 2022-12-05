Former CEO Of Alameda, Caroline Ellison Hired Law Firm WilmerHale As A Lawyer

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, hired WilmerHale, a prominent Washington law firm, as her attorney.

— Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) December 5, 2022

Previously, Ryder Ripps, founder of BAYC RR/BAYC, also hired law firm WilmerHale to represent him in the Yuga Labs case.

It follows earlier news that Caroline Ellison was now in Manhattan yesterday and has yet to be detained. She was spotted at Ground Support Coffee on the west side of SoHo, Manhattan on December 4. This means that she is not in Hong Kong, but in New York, and is not in custody.

PLEASE CONFIRM: A user claims that they spotted Caroline Ellison at Ground Support Coffee on West Broad in SoHo Manhattan at 8:15 AM. This would mean she is not in Hong Kong and is in NY not in custody. pic.twitter.com/QUduYO9GfZ

— Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) December 4, 2022

It is also from various rumors that the former CEO of Alameda Research is working with the DOJ to get evidence against Sam Bankman-Fried. However, there is no evidence to support this information yet.

Foxy

CoincuNews