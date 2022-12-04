Genesis Loans Reach $1.8 Billion And Keep Counting

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Genesis Loans Reach $1.8 Billion And Keep Counting

Thana - CoinCu
2022-12-05 02:18
According to CoinDesk, the total amount of loans from customers who have received legal advice because their funds are locked in the encrypted lending platform Genesis has reached $1.8 billion US dollars, and this number may continue to grow.
The Financial Times previously reported that Genesis owed about $900 million to Gemini which is owned by the Winklevoss brothers, and another group of Genesis creditors had loans totaling $900 million, represented by law firm Proskauer Rose.
Eventually, funding claims by law firm Proskauer Rose have reached $1.8 billion, with more to come in the form of a third task force represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which has represented clients including Celsius and Voyager Digital, however, the overall claim amount is unknown, and law firm Latham & Watkins is also representing the Gemini customers group.
SCOOP: Creditor groups in negotiation with @GenesisTrading currently account for $1.8 billion of loans, with that number likely to continue to grow, according to sources CoinDesk has spoken with.@IanAllison123 reportshttps://t.co/D06iaqo0Qx
— CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) December 4, 2022
Genesis, which has been trying to raise at least $1 billion in new funding for its lending arm after it had $2.8 billion in total active loans on its balance sheet, about 30 percent of which was issued to related parties, had previously warned investors that if funding fails, it may need to file for bankruptcy. Besides, Genesis has since hired investment bank Moelis to explore options including bankruptcy, the New York Times reported.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Website: coincu.com
Thana
CoincuNews
View full text