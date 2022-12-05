Exchange
SBF May Not Attend At The Hearing Of U.S House Committee On Financial Service

Thana - Coincu
2022-12-05 02:33
On December 2, when the Chairwoman of the U.S. House Committee On Financial Service Maxine Warters had expressed interest in what Sam Bankman-Fried did in the DealBook Summit and other public discussions, she invited SBF to attend the hearing on December 13. However, SBF appears not to be sure about his presence at the next hearing.
According to a previous tweet from Democrat Maxine Waters, the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services invited Mr.Bankman-Fried to testify at a hearing on the FTX incident on December 13.
.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th.
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022
On December 5, the former FTX CEO, SBF answered that after he understood and reviewed everything that happened, he was obliged to explain in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. Although Bankman-Fried said that he is willing to testify if he can, he’s not sure whether he attend the hearing on December 13.
Rep. Waters, and the House Committee on Financial Services:Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain.I'm not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify. https://t.co/c0P8yKlyQt
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) December 4, 2022
So far, the interview SBF had with Sorkin a few days ago has been his biggest public appearance since the collapse of FTT, the exchange’s native token led to a wave of withdrawals and subsequently resulted in the collapse of FTX. The exchange, which had a $32.2 billion market value, was shut down just a few days after the balance statement of its sister business Alameda was made public.
