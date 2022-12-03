Vitalik Buterin on the Crypto Blues: Focus on the Tech, Not the Price

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vitalik Buterin on the Crypto Blues: Focus on the Tech, Not the Price

Stephen Katte - Cointelegraph
2022-12-05 00:59
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared some sage advice for traders feeling the blues of the crypto bear market: Focus on the tech rather than the price.
The Ethereum co-founder made the recommendation in response to a Dec. 3 post from self-described crypto investor CoinMamba, echoing what many crypto investors are likely feeling at the moment.
After 9 years in crypto I’m kinda exhausted. I want to move on and do something different with my life. Tired of all these scammers and fraudsters..
— CoinMamba (@coinmamba) December 3, 2022
"After 9 years in crypto I’m kinda exhausted. I want to move on and do something different with my life. Tired of all these scammers and fraudsters," CoinMamba said.
The crypto industry has continued to be bombarded with unsavoury news since the collapse of FTX and the resulting contagion, which recently claimed crypto exchange BlockFi.
BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr recently confirmed it was hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1.
Even before that, hackers had already been responsible for the theft of over $2.98 billion in digital assets in 2022, according to statistics from blockchain security firm PeckShield.
A large chunk was from the Ronin bridge exploit, which resulted in $625 million in crypto assets being pilfered back in March.
However, as a means to combat all the negativity, Buterin suggests moving away from trading / investing “circles” and instead, getting closer to the “tech and application ecosystem.”
"I'd recommend increasing your distance from trading/investing circles, and getting closer to the tech and application ecosystem," he said.
“Learn about ZK-SNARKs, visit a meetup in Latin America, listen to All Core Devs calls and read the notes until you've memorized all the EIP numbers…” he added.
Ether bull and host of The Daily Gwei Anthony Sassano agreed, saying the bear market is the "perfect time" to shift away from market watching and learn more about the tech.
"Much more signal than noise (especially in the Ethereum ecosystem) and the tech side is so much more exciting than the markets anyway."
Ethereum has given investors plenty to focus on this year, with the completion of the long-awaited Merge on Sept. 15, which saw the network shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.
Buterin later added a new category of milestones to the Ethereum technical roadmap, one that aims to improve censorship resistance and decentralization of the Ethereum network.
"Being in it for the tech is already a significant and positive culture pivot, relative to being in it for price movements," said Buterin in his recent Twitter post.
In November, Buterin told Bloomberg that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange brought lessons for the entire crypto ecosystem.
He labeled the FTX collapse as a “huge tragedy” but also noted that the problem was in people, not technology — adding that the underlying stability of distributed ledger and the technology powering the crypto asset economy has not come into question.
View full text