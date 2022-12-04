Hong Kong Polytechnic is now offering MSc in Blockchain technology

Applications are currently being accepted for the Master of Science in Blockchain Technology program at Hong Kong Polytechnic University for the September 2023 intake. This program will be the first MSc in Blockchain Technology to be offered in Hong Kong, and the tuition fee will be approximately $38,500.

According to the institution, the program is intended for individuals who are already knowledgeable in blockchain and other similar technologies and want to assess, create, implement, and evaluate Fintech and other related systems, goods, and services.

Coverage includes not only important Fintech technology and applications but also other relevant topics like security, compliance, and legislation.

What Hong Kong hopes to achieve with the degree

Students will leave the program with the information, support, and direction necessary to continue learning and growth throughout their lives in the field of fintech and other disciplines linked to it. As for the goal of the degree, the university said:

To produce graduates who can think holistically and analytically and apply various key emerging technologies, such as blockchain technology, distributed computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, to solve problems in the financial sector and other related disciplines and develop systems/applications in teams or individually. Hong Kong Polytecnic University

Another goal is to ensure that graduates leave the program with advanced expertise in blockchain technology, as well as strong intellectual and practical abilities and the ability to think critically.

The next objective is to generate graduates with professional ethics, social responsibilities, and all-around talents who can contribute to the growth of Hong Kong and China; and to produce graduates who can remain abreast of innovative, up-to-date, and sophisticated technologies and who can participate in autonomous lifelong learning.

It is expected that graduates of the program would have expertise in core ideas and methods, as well as the creation of different blockchain and Fintech applications. They will have the knowledge essential to seek professions in the financial industry as well as other industries that might benefit from blockchain technology.

The completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Computing/Computer Science/Engineering, Information Systems, Mathematics, or any area closely connected to computing is required for admission.

However, candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in a subject other than information technology who also have at least three years of experience working in a field related to IT will also be considered.

Hong Kong Polytechnic’s impact on Blockchain

According to a ranking published by CoinDesk in September, Hong Kong Polytechnic Institution is expected to have the most influence on the blockchain technology of any university in the world in 2022.

The academics at Hong Kong Polytechnic University have published 209 research papers related to blockchain, which is the most out of the 240 institutions that we examined for this project. As a result, they have also garnered more citations than any other school.

According to the results of the survey conducted by CoinDesk, HKPolyU rated well in most criteria, with the exception of employment and industry effect.

That is, the graduates’ chances of finding jobs after graduation. Regarding that particular criterion, HKPolyU is positioned in the bottom quarter of the top 50 institutions.

Given China’s stringent prohibition on cryptocurrencies, there is significant debate among the crypto community as to whether or not there are robust career opportunities for recent graduates from Chinese universities.