Crypto Derivatives DEXes Reposition for Life After FTX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Derivatives DEXes Reposition for Life After FTX

Danny Nelson - CoinDesk
2022-12-03 00:26

The collapse of crypto derivatives exchange FTX is driving more attention to its on-chain competitors and prompting these so-called decentralized exchanges (DEXes) to double-down as an alternative.

Whether they can win the trust of the trading public is yet to be seen.Their pitches hinge on a transparent truth: it's virtually impossible to inconspicuously commingle funds (as FTX appears to have done) when everything’s traceable on the blockchain.

That’s driven reams of new interest to some early players. Dan Gunsberg, creator of Solana-based derivatives exchange Hxro, said that in recent weeks he’s seen a boom in inbounds for a trading platform that he claims cannot fall prey to the same pain points that felled FTX and Alameda.

“This was not a DeFi problem,” Gunsberg said of the latest market collapse. “FTX and Alameda as far as we know were incredibly centralized, controlled by a single person. These things metastasize because of human error.”

DeFi is hardly a magic salve for crypto’s multi-billion-dollar woes. Protocols can get hacked, duped, drained and worse, costing their users massive aggregate losses. In contrast with the “black boxes” of centralized exchanges, though, DEXes operate according to their open-source code. Gunsberg noted DEXes have on-chain assets that are open for all to see – so long as one knows where to look.

That’s easier said than done, however, and lay traders can’t always navigate the block explorers and datasets that – though public – speak to the state of an on-chain exchange’s status. Some DEXes are now working to make this data more accessible.

Drift Protocol, GMX and Perpetual Protocol have commissioned asset dashboards on data site Nansen that showcase the health of their respective exchanges. Among the information included in the dashboards are token allocations and debts owed by the protocols.

Their efforts are the on-chain equivalent of the’ “proof of reserves” movement sweeping across centralized exchanges now jostling to prove their words good with hard data. Even that has its limits, however. Whatever one wants to call it – proof of reserve, proof of liability, proof of deposit or something else – that report only speaks to a moment in time.

At the same time, many decentralized protocols are readying their defenses against an expected regulatory onslaught. Their fear is that financial regulators, already spooked by FTX s apparent misdeeds, will take out a backlash against DeFi too.

“A lot of us raised concerns about how DeFi derivatives platforms do not have a strong voice,” said David Lu, co-founder of Drift Protocol. He said the trio and dYdX are pooling their efforts to have a larger collective clout.

View full text