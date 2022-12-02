Meta Dips Toe Back Into Policy Circles to Boost Metaverse

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Meta Dips Toe Back Into Policy Circles to Boost Metaverse

Jesse Hamilton - CoinDesk
2022-12-02 15:00

After Meta Platforms (META) famously riled up U.S. regulators with Facebook’s abortive stablecoin initiative, the company is back with an effort to influence digital policy – this time for the metaverse – but it’s charting a less aggressive course.

“It’s important for policymakers to set fair rules for Web3 technologies that keep people safe and promote innovation,” the company said in a “discussion paper” released Friday. Meta highlighted the collective effort going into this, citing the growing Metaverse Standards Forum it helped start this year with other tech firms.

Meta hopes for an eventual “interconnectability” between the different global jurisdictions that will be wrestling with rules for the metaverse economy, said Edward Bowles, the company’s head of fintech policy, so somebody in its Horizon Worlds virtual-reality offering can pick up their assets and “move to another world seamlessly and back again.”

“We’re some way off that being a reality, so these are very early days,” he told reporters this week in Washington, calling this paper “just the beginning of a series of conversations”

The document outlines three priorities for the metaverse – an evolution of the internet that foresees users interacting in virtual reality worlds. Eventual metaverse rules should take a technology-neutral stance, recognize the potential economic benefits in Web3 and insist that the governments and industry build it together, according to the paper. That cooperation would include the potential role of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the metaverse economy.

In recent years, Meta’s Facebook sought to launch a global stablecoin, first known as Libra, then Diem. Regulators bristled at the bold initial approach by the company and its partners, and the initiative became seen as a threat of Big Tech’s potential dominance of the financial system.

Even Diem’s later, more careful approach met resistance, with government officials saying such an effort could explode in scale until it risked the stability of the financial system. It was finally abandoned last year, and U.S. regulators have since clarified they don’t want major corporations giving birth to their own stablecoins.

“Libra was a particular proposition in a particular time,” Bowles said. “We’ve moved on from that. This is a very different world that we’re in now.”

Meta’s all-in commitment to Horizon Worlds has been expensive, with that Facebook Reality Labs division reporting shrinking revenues and mounting losses in the billions of dollars every quarter.

“Skepticism doesn’t bother me too much,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at an event this week in New York.

View full text