Galaxy Digital Agrees to Buy GK8 From Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius: Bloomberg
Parikshit Mishra - CoinDesk
2022-12-02 13:47
Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital has won an auction to buy self-custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, however Galaxy co-President Chris Ferraro said that the firm bought the assets for materially less than the $115 million Celsius paid for them last year.
Galaxy Digital did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
