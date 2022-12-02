Galaxy Digital CEO Thrashes FTX’s Sam Bankman as “Delusional”

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says FTX CEO was “Delusional”.

He predicts that SBF will be prosecuted and jailed.

Novogratz also backed out of his $500,000 price prediction for Bitcoin.

Speaking at an interview with CNBC, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz termed the FTX fiasco “a crisis of confidence” and thrashed its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), arguing that recent events had eroded investors’ faith in the financial markets.

“It’s kind of surprising that his lawyers are letting him speak,” Novogratz said on Bloomberg, adding that after he watched two of SBF’s interviews, the word “delusional” kept coming to his mind.

Novogratz’s comments came following Sam Bankman-Fried’s appearance in the New York Times (NYT) Dealbook. He argued that the former FTX CEO should be prosecuted and predicted that “he will spend time in jail.”

The CEO continued that bringing criminal charges against those responsible for the misdeeds at FTX will benefit the cryptocurrency sector and the whole financial sector. “I’m hoping that the authorities get to the bottom of this faster,” Novogratz stated. Adding that it’s “not just for the sanctity of the crypto markets but for all markets.”

“Markets are predicated on trust, and when you ha ...

