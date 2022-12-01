Stripe Debuts Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Offering for Web3 Businesses

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stripe Debuts Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Offering for Web3 Businesses

Elizabeth Napolitano - CoinDesk
2022-12-01 21:28

Payments firm Stripe has debuted a project to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payments for companies in dozens of countries around the world, according to a Thursday announcement from the company.

The offering, a customizable widget that can be embedded directly into a DEX, NFT platform, wallet or decentralized app (dApp), is designed to allow customers to instantly purchase cryptocurrencies in Web3 apps. Eleven of the company's initial 16 projects are built on Solana. Stripe offers customizable on-ramping services and handles know-your-consumer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance issues.

"We built our fiat-to-crypto onramp to remove [logistical] complexity," the company wrote in its blog post.

Over the past year, Stripe has expanded its partnerships with crypto companies, offering more support for crypto payouts to 67 countries, enabling companies to send USDC payments to people and businesses across the world.

One of the initial projects to use Stripe’s new onramp is Audius, the decentralized music discovery platform, which announced it has adopted Stripe's payments offering to enable users to use their credit cards to purchase its native $AUDIO token to tip their favorite artists. The platform took a first step in July toward allowing users to tip artists using digital currencies by enabling them to tip content creators with $AUDIO they had earned on the platform.

Another project that is using Stripe’s widget is Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Orca. Users will now be able to make fiat purchases for tokens such as USDC and SOL via an onramp built inside Orca.

View full text