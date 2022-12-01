Kava Network H2 News Highlights

The Kava Network is a fast and secure Layer-1 blockchain featuring a unique co-chain architecture that combines the speed and interoperability of the Cosmos SDK with the flexibility and developer support of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Developers can deploy Solidity smart contracts that interoperate seamlessly with Cosmos SDK protocols in the same network, connecting their project to every major asset and millions of users.

The following are some key highlights on the Kava network over the past few months:

The Kava Network team announced in May this year that its Kava 10 mainnet upgrade was successful. The mainnet will connect the Cosmos blockchain to Ethereum, and the network will have a full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developer infrastructure support. This upgrade took the chain a step closer towards multi-chain interoperability.

The Sushiswap team announced via Twitter in October that it has deployed three of its favourite decentralized applications (dApps) on the Kava Network. Sushiswap said its most popular and used products, Trident (AMM), Onsen (Farms), and BentoBox (Vault), are now available on Kava.

The Kava Network team announced in September that the exchange liquidity pool Curve has launched on its network. This latest development comes ahead of the Kava 11 mainnet upgrade, which will usher in certain features such as Metamask support for all Kava transactions, Kava liquid staking, Protocol Owned Liquidity, and the Kava Earn.

The Kava Network team announced in a tweet in August that it has integrated with FoxWallet. FoxWallet is an easy Web3 entrance built for multi-chain ecosystems, the Kava team added.











