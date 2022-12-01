Magic Eden Launches Protocol to Enforce Creator Royalties

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Magic Eden Launches Protocol to Enforce Creator Royalties

Rosie Perper - CoinDesk
2022-12-01 19:00
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden has updated its position on creator royalties, saying Thursday that it is launching a protocol that will enforce royalties on all new collections that opt-in to using the tool.
The Open Creator Protocol (OCP) is an open-source tool built on top of Solana's SPL managed-token standard and will give creators launching new collections the choice of whether they want to have royalties protected. Beginning Dec. 2, Magic Eden will enforce royalties on all collections that adopt the standard and will give creators the option of banning marketplaces that don't enforce royalties.
For creators that don't adopt OCP for their NFTs, royalties will remain optional on the platform.
"The Solana community has been waiting for solutions to NFT royalties,” Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden, said in a press release. "Our intention with Open Creator Protocol is to immediately support royalties for creators launching new collections while continuing to coordinate with ecosystem partners for more solutions.”
In addition, the new protocol also offers dynamic royalties, a feature that outlines a relationship between an NFT's sale price and royalty amount based on a linear price curve, along with customizable token transferability, which allows creators to gamify the rules of their collection's trading behavior.
Upon launch, the platform will be hosting a free "Magic Mint" for users to test out the Open Creator Protocol and its features.
The new protocol arrives a month after the top Solana NFT marketplace switched to an optional royalty model, saying in a Twitter thread at the time that the move had "serious implications for the ecosystem." Optional royalties favor traders who are looking to sell fast and make a profit.
"Unfortunately, royalties are not enforceable on a protocol level, so we have had to adapt to shifting market dynamics," it said at the time. Several other marketplaces, including X2Y2 and LooksRare, also opted to make creator royalties optional, though the former recently flipped its decision after receiving pushback.
Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea also took a clear stance earlier this month against making royalties optional, noting that the space was "trending toward significantly fewer fees paid to creators."
Meanwhile, NFT marketplace Exchange.Art launched a new standard earlier this month called the “Royalties Protection Standard," which ensures royalties are enforced on secondary sales of NFTs that originate on its platform.
View full text