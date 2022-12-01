There’s Still Investment Opportunity After the Fall of FTX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

There’s Still Investment Opportunity After the Fall of FTX

Christopher Robbins - CoinDesk
2022-12-01 13:45
Crypto investors still have a lot to be thankful for as 2022 comes to a close – but it’s difficult to ignore the obvious...
That being the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the contagion it continues to spread across the industry, made evident again this week when crypto lender BlockFi declared bankruptcy.
Of course, we should take note that BlockFi’s difficulties are not at all unexpected because the company began reducing headcount as its value dropped by more than 66% earlier this year. The FTX collapse was just a nail in the troubled firm’s coffin.
All that said, those of us who are experienced investors know that often the times of greatest calamity provide some of the best investment opportunities.
In addition to seeking advice on how to protect and store their own digital assets amid the chaos, the crypto-curious clientele of financial advisors are surely interested in hearing about these opportunities – but where are they?
You're reading Crypto for Advisors, a weekly look at digital assets and the future of finance for financial advisors.

Funds

One likely source of opportunity is already being exploited by leading investors like Cathie Wood, chief investment officer of technology-oriented ARK Investment Management: crypto funds.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has been trading at as much as a 45% discount to their net-asset value in recent weeks. (Grayscale is a CoinDesk sister company.) Several other closed- and open-ended crypto funds have been trading at similarly steep discounts.
If one feels fairly confident that the value of the digital assets these funds hold will start to rise once again, then buying funds at such a large discount could be the rough equivalent of buying a dollar for 55 cents.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that such funds will trade at a premium to their assets – or even reach par in the future – but most financial assets demonstrate some level of reversion to the mean.

Options and futures

Another potential option for crypto-curious investors seeking a little security: options, according to emailed comments Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer Proshares Investments.
“Bitcoin futures-linked ETFs, such as ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI), provide a belt-and-suspenders approach,” wrote Hyman. “They use regulated futures to gain exposure to bitcoin-linked returns, and they do so in the efficient, regulated wrapper of an ETF.”
Hyman noted that ProShares bitcoin futures ETFs have been trading with tight spreads and little deviation from their NAV, despite the recent volatility in crypto asset prices.

Crypto stocks

Major institutions, including large pension funds such as the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and private investment specialists like Sequoia Capital are writing off millions of dollars of investments in FTX.
As a result of these tax deductions, there should be a bit of a chill in institutional investment into the crypto space as public pensions in particular are scrutinized for their allocations. This chill is also spilling over into retail investors spooked by the swoon in token prices and the wave of bankruptcy filings.
Publicly traded crypto stocks such as Coinbase Global (COIN), operator of the Coinbase crypto exchange, have experienced declines in value of nearly 90% from their 52-week peak. While many crypto stocks may have been overvalued during retail investors’ digital gold rush, today’s stock pickers may find opportunities for valuation expansion in some companies.

Or, you know, just buy the tokens

Despite the recent swoon in token prices, rising uncertainty about their future trajectory and even the doubts about the current crop of crypto tokens’ long-term viability, it might not be such a bad idea just to buy the tokens themselves, according to recent research from the CFA Institute.
Over the past 12 to 18 months, crypto critics have seized upon token prices’ growing correlations to U.S. equity indexes, particularly large-capitalization indexes like the S&P 500 and sector funds like XLK, the iShares ETF covering the U.S. technology sector.
The CFA Institute, in researching asset prices from the past three years, dispelled some of these concerns by finding that five of the largest crypto tokens – BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP and ADA – have relatively weak correlations compared to a full range of equity style indexes and sector ETFs. While the correlation is still positive – when the indexes go up or down the tokens follow in the same direction – it's not a one-to-one correlation.
“Cryptocurrencies’ low positive correlation with mutual funds and ETFs may indicate an increase in cross-market trading and signal crypto’s growing popularity,” wrote the CFA Institute’s researchers.
“Moreover, in a rising interest rate environment and amid the diminished efficacy of the traditional 60/40 equity/bond portfolio, crypto’s weak correlation to traditional assets may offer potential diversification benefits for long-horizon investors who can withstand added short-term volatility. Not all cryptocurrencies display the same lack of correlation to traditional assets, however, so investors need to be discerning about which ones they target.”
View full text