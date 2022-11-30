Bear Market Length Has Now Matched Previous Cycles, Is Trend Reversal Imminent?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bear Market Length Has Now Matched Previous Cycles, Is Trend Reversal Imminent?

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-12-01 07:29

Bear markets always appear to be long, drawn-out affairs, but the steep downtrend only really lasts a year or so.

The crypto industry hit its all-time high of just over $3 trillion in market capitalization in November 2021. Almost a year to the day later, on Nov. 22, they hit a cycle low of $820 billion, marking a 73% drawdown.

In its recent “Ahead of the curve” report, Arcane Research observed that this bear cycle now matches those in 2014 and 2018 in terms of length.

  
“BTC’s bear market has now lasted at lengths comparable to the bear markets of 2014-15 and 2018.”

 
 
  
Great insights from @ArcaneResearch‘s Ahead of the Curve report:
 
  
“BTC’s bear market has now lasted at lengths comparable to the bear markets of 2014-15 and 2018.” pic.twitter.com/I61RG1tB70
 
  
— Jaran Mellerud (@JMellerud) November 30, 2022

Bear Market Bottom?

However, in the previous cycle, markets fell 87% from $830 billion in January 2018 to just over $100 billion market cap in December of the same year. The magnitude of this current one has not been as great despite the collapse of Terra/Luna and FTX.

What followed the cycle low was a long period of consolidation and slow accumulation, which is what we could be seeing at the moment.

The report noted that the current Bitcoin market (not total crypto cap) has seen a 376-day period from peak to trough. In 2018, that period was 364 days, and in 2014 it lasted 407 days.

  
“Thus, while the current drawdown duration has been at comparable lengths to previous cycles, the depths are higher for now.”

Markets have lifted around 10% from the current bear market bottom last week. Roughly $80 billion has gone back in lifting total capitalization over $900 billion again.

 
  
Bitcoin drives cryptocurrency markets.
 
  
Bitcoin is driven by 4-year halving cycles.
 
  
Bitcoin’s last global bottom was in December 2018.
 
  
Tomorrow is December 2022, 4 years later. pic.twitter.com/EivaIJ772f
 
  
— Murad (@MustStopMurad) November 30, 2022

FED Pivot Good For Crypto

Other influences could also spell the market bottom and a trend change. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s pivot to less aggressive recovery measures could mean lower and fewer interest rate hikes next year. This would be good news for risk-on assets such as tech stocks and crypto, which have all been battered this year.

 
  
The Fed is pivoting. The language starts soft and preps the market. Right on schedule for Q1.
 
  
So we have: – Ultra undervalued Bitcoin – Leverage completely wiped out – indications of a changing policy
 
  
The stage is set. pic.twitter.com/gQTjSxMXYe
 
  
— Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) November 30, 2022

With all of the leverage wiped out of crypto markets, only the hardcore hodlers and those with full conviction remain.

Bitcoin has reclaimed $17K this week, and Ethereum has topped $1,300 again, so a longer-term trend change could be starting to form. However, there is unlikely to be a full bull market until sometime later this year when regulations are ironed out, and institutions return to the asset class.

The post Bear Market Length Has Now Matched Previous Cycles, Is Trend Reversal Imminent? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text