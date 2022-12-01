copy link
LayerZero Integrates Chainlink as Part of Its Omnichain Interoperability Protocol
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-12-01 07:18
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that LayerZero, an omnichain interoperability protocol, has integrated Chainlink into the open and permissionless network of Oracles and Relayers, which secure cross-chain messaging across LayerZero.
By combining LayerZero’s omnichain communication protocol with Chainlink’s oracle network, omnichain dApps can create a host of new functionalities for their users, LayerZero added.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.
