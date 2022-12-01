LayerZero Integrates Chainlink as Part of Its Omnichain Interoperability Protocol

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that LayerZero, an omnichain interoperability protocol, has integrated Chainlink into the open and permissionless network of Oracles and Relayers, which secure cross-chain messaging across LayerZero.

By combining LayerZero’s omnichain communication protocol with Chainlink’s oracle network, omnichain dApps can create a host of new functionalities for their users, LayerZero added.